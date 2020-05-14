Miami-Dade, Broward counties allowed to join Florida’s reopening plan

All of Florida is now set to start the Phase One reopening plan.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Miami-Dade and Broward counties can now join the rest of Florida in Phase One of Florida’s reopening plan, but it won’t include beaches.

Speaking in Doral on Thursday, the governor said the two South Florida counties have met the criteria to move into the first phase, including fewer coronavirus hospitalizations and a lower percentage of positive COVID-19 tests.

Under Phase One, restaurants and retail shops across Florida can operate at 25 percent capacity. Barber shops, hair salons, and nail salons are also allowed to reopen across the state.

Officials said that beaches in Miami-Dade and Broward counties will not open until at least May 26, the day after Memorial Day.