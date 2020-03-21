Miami-Dade orders hotels & lodging to close

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez issued an emergency order to close hotels and other lodging, with the exception of certain personnel.

Hotels will still be available to first responders, displaced visitors or residents, domestic violence victims, airline crew members, patients’ families, and journalists from out of town.

Short-term vacation rentals must end by Monday, March 23rd.

A statement from the Mayor in part read, “As we continue to combat the COVID-19 virus, I have ordered that all hotels, motels and temporary vacation rentals shut down their operations throughout Miami-Dade except to house essential personnel and people who are unable to get back into their homes.”