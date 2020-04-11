Miami-Dade passes Palm Beach County with most coronavirus deaths in Florida

Palm Beach County previously led the state of Florida with the most coronavirus deaths, but now Miami-Dade County has more deaths after the Florida Health Department announced that 48 additional fatalities were reported in one day in the state to reach a total of 419.

Palm Beach County had reported 79, Miami-Dade spiked to 84 deaths, compared with 66 Thursday and 74 Friday morning. Broward County went from 67 coronavirus deaths to 72.

Indian River County reported its first fatality on Friday morning. Martin County reported 3 deaths. St. Lucie County has remained at 6 since Thursday with Okeechobee not having any fatalities.

There are a total of 17,968 cases in the state as of Friday.

Miami-Dade County leads with 6,300 positive cases, and Broward County is second with 2,679 cases. Palm Beach County has 1,431 cases.