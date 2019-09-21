Miami-Dade prison officer accused of kidnapping, raping woman he supervised on house arrest

A Miami-Dade prison officer is behind bars for allegedly kidnapping and raping a woman he was supervising on house arrest.

Yulian Gonzalez, an 11-year employee of the Miami-Dade Department of Corrections, was arrested Friday following an investigation.

The 36-year-old appeared before a judge Saturday who denied bond and issued stay away order for the victim meaning he is banned from any and all contact.

He is charged with four counts of armed sexual battery and four counts of armed kidnapping.

Prosecutors say Gonzalez would force the woman to have sex with him by threatening to put her back in jail.

Miami-Dade Department of Corrections director told CBS Miami that the department is committed to maintaining public trust and that they are taking the allegations seriously.

No other information is available at this time.