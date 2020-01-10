Miami daycare worker allegedly “violently shook” and “slapped” crying baby

Police say a Miami daycare worker allegedly violently shook and slapped a baby when he wouldn’t stop crying.

According to an arrest report, an 11-month-old boy was crying in his crib at the Thumbelina Learning Center, when a witness said Marta Jimenez,58, a caregiver at the daycare, picked the baby up and shook him violently.

The witness also stated that Jimenez then “placed the victim back in the crib, grabbed and slapped the victim on his body and face,” according to the arrest report.

Jimenez was arrested for child abuse and authorities say she denied the allegations.