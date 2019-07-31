Miami Dolphins legend Nick Buoniconti dies

Miami Dolphins professional football Hall of Fame linebacker Nick Buoniconti has died at the age of 78.

Buoniconti was an 8-time Pro Bowler and one of the signature players on the Dolphins famous ‘No-Name Defense.’

He helped lead the team to three consecutive Super Bowl appearances including the team’s 17-0 campaign in 1972 that remains the lone undefeated team in the NFL’s modern era.

Buoniconti who died after his struggle with dementia, believed he suffered from CTE due to his football career and in 2017 announced that he would donate his brain for research purposes.

He was not only known for his athletic accomplishments but also his active involvement in charity.

He famously launched ‘The Buoniconti Fund’ after his son Marc who became paralyzed after suffering a spinal cord injury while playing football in 1985.

The Fund helped launch the Miami Project to Cure Paralysis, which has become one of the global leaders in neurological research.

“Today, with a heavy heart and profound sorrow, my family and the entire Miami Project to Cure Paralysis and Buoniconti Fund community mourn the loss of a man who was truly larger than life, my father, NFL Hall of Famer Nick Buoniconti,” Marc Buoniconti said in a statement. “My dad has been my hero and represents what I have always aspired to be: a leader, a mentor and a champion.”

Family spokesman Bruce Bobbins said Nick Buoniconti died Tuesday in Bridgehampton, New York.