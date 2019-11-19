Miami Dolphins release running back Mark Walton after domestic violence arrest

The Miami Dolphins announced on Tuesday morning that they’ve released running back Mark Walton due to a “police matter.”

We have waived running back Mark Walton. pic.twitter.com/vXhON24Z4I — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 19, 2019

Walton was arrested around 4 a.m. on Tuesday after police say he punched his pregnant girlfriend several times in the head.

Additionally, he is accused of attacking his girlfriend after she disclosed the 5-week pregnancy.

She told police Walton pushed her against the wall and punched her several times, leaving her with a swollen eye.

Walton is charged with aggravated battery of a pregnant person.

The former Miami Hurricanes running back had already been suspended four games by the NFL for three previous arrests that occurred before he signed with the Dolphins in the off-season.

The 22-year old violated the NFL conduct and substance abuse policy and was arrested three times in the offseason and released by the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Dolphins signed him in May and initially thought Walton would be back after he served his suspension.

But they immediately released him after hearing of his most recent “police matter.”

No other information is available at this time.