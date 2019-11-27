Miami FDLE investigating craigslist ad of baby for sale

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has launched an investigation to see if an ad placed last week to sell a baby for $500 was real or a hoax.

The ad said the baby is two weeks old, sleeps and doesn’t make noise at night.

It also said the seller would provide clothes and formula, and offered to include the baby’s 4-year-old sister for free.

The supposed seller claimed to work for the state’s Department Children and Families.

Department officials say they’ve interviewed one suspect who denied involvement.

Investigators are now waiting for computer records that could point them in the right direction.

No other information is available at this time.