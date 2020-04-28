Miami goes 7 weeks without a murder

The City of Miami is reporting the city has gone 7 weeks without a homicide.

That is the city’s longest run since 1957.

The 7 week period occurred between February 17th through April 12th.

Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina says that the trend started just before social distancing began to take place and continued through the mandated shutdown.

Chief Jorge also stated that they have seen a decrease in overall crime altogether.

