Miami goes 7 weeks without a murder

The City of Miami is reporting the city has gone 7 weeks without a homicide.
That is the city’s longest run since 1957.
The 7 week period occurred between February 17th through April 12th.
Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina says that the trend started just before social distancing began to take place and continued through the mandated shutdown.
Thank you. Its a big team effort including our residents. @CityofMiami @MiamiPD https://t.co/F4ppvXL9xT
— Jorge Colina (@Jcolina67) April 24, 2020
Chief Jorge also stated that they have seen a decrease in overall crime altogether.