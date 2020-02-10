Miami Infectious Diseases Specialist Says Coronavirus “Likely Won’t Kill You”

The Wuhan coronavirus has now killed more than 900 people and there are more than 40-thousand confirmed cases around the world, with the vast majority in China. Jen and Bill just talked with infectious diseases specialist Dr. Aileen Marty from FIU Monday and asked her if the coronavirus is going to kill us.

Her answer, “No you have a 98% chance of not dying from the coronavirus.”

Dr Aileen Marty won’t die

Aileen M. Marty, M.D., F.A.C.P., is a professor of Infectious Diseases in the Department of Medicine at the FIU Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine.

Bill also asked Dr. Marty if there’s a chance that this virus was manufactured in a lab which she doubted calling “Mother Nature the biggest terrorist.”

Dr. Mary added that the virus originated in bats then spread to another animal. She said it’s important to figure out what that intermediate animal is.

Finally Dr. Marty says the virus is spread from person to person within a 3-6 foot radius of a sneeze or cough, but the virus lives on surfaces for several hours so she suggests that you wash your hands frequently and use hand sanitizer to prevent contracting the disease.