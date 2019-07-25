Miami Int’l Airport Extends Contract with Collapsed Bridge Builder

The construction company that was building a pedestrian bridge at Florida International University that collapsed and killed six people in March 2018 has won a contract extension for projects at Miami International Airport.

According to The Miami Herald, Miami-Dade County commissioners this week unanimously approved the extension into next year for Munilla Construction Management.

The vote extends MCM’s $50 million agreement, originally signed in 2011, to manage small construction projects at the airport. The extension makes the deal worth a total of $130 million.

Airport officials expect to award a new contract by the end of this year. The bidding process will be open to MCM and other companies.

MCM filed for bankruptcy earlier this year and is currently settling claims related to the bridge collapse.