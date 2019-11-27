Miami man fatally shoots armed robber

A Florida man is making headlines after protecting his girlfriend and 11-year-old son from an armed intruder.

Donovan Stewart, 60, told CBS Miami that the intruder broke into his home wielding an AK-47 weapon while he, his wife, and his son were in his van early Monday morning.

“He put an AK-47 to my face,” Stewart told the news station.

“I am from Kingston town in Jamaica, and I am not going to go out like a punk. Stewart added. “So, I emptied my Glock in his chest.”

Shortly after, the robber was declared dead.

Stewart told officials that he’s a member of the NRA and has several permits to carry concealed weapons.

Police closed the case ruling it self-defense.

“I am going to defend my life and those I love,” Stewart told CBS Miami.