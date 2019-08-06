Miami Marlins Apologize For Twitter Joke Linking The Tampa “Rays” to Steve Irwin’s Death

(Miami, FL) — The Miami Marlins are apologizing for joking about the Tampa “Rays” killing off Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin.

The Fins social media squad brought up the Australian conservationist and TV star in a tit-for-tat with the Tampa Bay Rays on Twitter.

The digs started after the Rays swept the Marlins in a series that wrapped up Sunday. The fun ended when the Marlins tweeted “You’re literally the animal that killed Steve Irwin.”

Miami Marlins sorry for blaming Tampa Bay Rays for killing Steve Irwin: https://t.co/j1YZChDgyS pic.twitter.com/D9XMUqv7oA — Deadspin (@Deadspin) August 5, 2019

The 44-year-old Irwin died in 2006 when a stingray stabbed him while he was snorkeling. A team statement Monday called it “a regrettable exchange by our otherwise creative social media team.” The Marlins later tweeted, “Like everyone who grew up watching him, we miss Steve. We’re so sorry to have made light of his passing.”

Meanwhile, there was some good news for one new Marlin:

"DID WE JUST HOMER OFF DEGROM?!"@diaz_isan's PUMPED-UP dad was mid-interview when his guy took a Cy Young winner DEEP for his 1st hit in his MLB debut. pic.twitter.com/rOwjYdjr01 — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) August 5, 2019