Miami Park closed after thousands of citations issued to visitors

Authorities in Miami Beach have closed South Pointe Park after they say they had to issue thousands of citations to park goers after park rangers noticed many people not practicing social distancing measures and or not wear a face mask.

Rangers reported that they issued 7,329 verbal warning for those not wearing face covers, 478 warnings to those not practicing social distancing, and they had to tell 1,335 people to leave the park after the park closed for the evening on the first weekend that the park was reopened.

#UPDATE: South Pointe Park is CLOSED until further notice. Friendly reminder that you MUST wear a face cover when enjoying any one of our open #MBParks. https://t.co/OeLibI7rwW pic.twitter.com/ajTF8X3sXb — City of Miami Beach (@MiamiBeachNews) May 4, 2020

Governor Ron DeSantis reopened public parks in Florida as part of Phase One of getting Florida operational again, however, the openings were conditioned on visitors following social distance guidelines and authorities being able to enforce these measures.

Much of Miami, Broward County, and Palm Beach County remain closed at this time, while other areas in Florida have begun Phase One with the reopening of some stores and restaurants under restrictions.