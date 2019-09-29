Miami Police: Man Kills Wife, Takes Children Hostage in SWAT Standoff

A domestic standoff ended tragically in Miami on Saturday night.

According to Miami-Dade police, investigators received a call around 9 p.m. in reference to a person being shot at a home near NW 60th Street and 23rd Avenue.

Upon arrival, they discovered that a man had shot and killed his wife, then had taken his two children hostage and barricaded himself with the kids, while he was armed with a rifle.

Miami Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta says officers attempted to make contact, but were unsuccessful.

Special Response Team officers rescued the children through a window, and their father was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the police report. He was taken to the hospital where his condition is currently unknown.