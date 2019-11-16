Miami woman arrested for biting boyfriend’s penis

A Miami woman was arrested after biting her boyfriend’s penis “out of frustration.”

Police charged 33-year-old Esperanza Gomez with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery.

On Wednesday, Gomez and her boyfriend were drinking before she left the couple’s apartment and returned with a female friend, police said.

The group continued to drink until the friend left the couple’s apartment.

Shortly after, Gomez reportedly became enraged and accused her boyfriend of wanting to have sex with her friend.

She began screaming at her boyfriend before threatening him with a knife.

The boyfriend had minor injuries, including red marks and redness on his chest, police said.

No other information has been released at this time.