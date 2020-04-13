Michael Avenatti Gets COVID-19 Get-out-of-jail-free Card

A judge has allowed disgraced, former lawyer Micahel Avenatti to be temporarily freed from federal jail in New York and allowed him to live in LA under house arrest.

A U.S. District Judge granted Avenatti’s petition to be released to home confinement, after he said he was at high risk for getting coronavirus due to a recent bout with pneumonia and that his cellmate at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan was removed due to flu-like symptoms. The judge allowed Avenatti to stay at a friends home in California.

Judge Selna said Avenatti could stay a his friend’s home in Venice Beach during a 90-day release period, but he must first be tested for Covid-19 and quarantine for 14 days at prison facility. He must also post a 1-million dollar bond and wear an electronic monitoring bracelet.

The judge forbid Avenatti to use any digital devices with internet access.

Avenatti is awaiting a June sentencing after he was convicted of trying to extort $25 million from sportswear giant Nike. He also faces criminal trials in New York of defrauding Daniels and in Los Angeles of cheating clients and others of millions of dollars. He has denied wrongdoing.