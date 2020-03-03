Michael Bloomberg Spends Super Tuesday in West Palm Beach

Today is Super Tuesday and voters in 14 states and American Samoa will see a new name on the ballot when they cast their primary vote. For the first time democrat candidate Mike Bloomberg’s name will be on the ballot even though his campaign has spent a half billion dollars of his own money. More than 1400 of the nearly 2000 delegates needed to win the Democratic nomination are up for grabs.

BLOOMBERG IN FLORIDA: @MikeBloomberg is skipping the 14 states casting votes for Super Tuesday, option for a round of stops in Florida instead. Includes a lunch time stop in ORLANDO and a 7PM rally of sorts with supporters in West Palm Beach. @MyNews13 @BN9 pic.twitter.com/3AbnN8SRmc — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) March 2, 2020

President Trump says the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination is “rigged” against Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. Trump’s comments came after both Mayor Pete and Senator Amy Klobuchar dropped out of the race and endorsed Joe Biden.

New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg has spent huge amounts of money on advertisements and hopes to make a big splash on Super Tuesday but he will not be spending any time in the 14 states casting ballots. Instead, Mike Bloomberg is spending Super Tuesday in West Palm Beach.

The Super Tuesday states include California, Texas, Virginia, Colorado, North Carolina, Massachusetts and Minnesota.

The billionaire from New York will spend Super Tuesday in South Florida, including holding a rally at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, where he’ll pay for parking.