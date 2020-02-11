Michael Bloomberg Takes Dixville Notch, But New Audio Could Damage Black Vote

Billionaire Mike Bloomberg is the primary winner in Dixville Notch, one of three tiny New Hampshire towns that vote at midnight.

The former New York mayor isn’t even on the ballot in New Hampshire but won by getting three of the five residents’ write-in votes, two from Democrats and one from a Republican.

One of the voters told new reporters that he voted for Bloomberg because the candidate called him up and asked for his support.

But new audio of Bloomberg is making the rounds on social media.

The two other Dixville Notch votes went to Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.