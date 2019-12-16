Michael Ray & Carly Pearce are definitely "Happy Now," since they're finally on their honeymoon

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAMore than two months after tying the knot, Carly Pearce and Michael Ray are finally on their honeymoon.

The country power couple managed to squeeze in their wedding October 6 near Nashville, but were so busy touring, they postponed their honeymoon trip until the end of the year. Now, they’re enjoying some time together at Sandals Resort in Jamaica.

“Two days into the honeymoon, and I’ve realized that day drinking and hanging by the ocean just come natural to me,” Michael tweeted on Monday.

Even though they only had one day together at home before the trip, the two also managed to put up their first Christmas tree together, Carly shared a couple days ago.

This week, Carly’s duet with Lee Brice, “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” is just one spot away from the top 25. Michael’s current hit, “Her World or Mine,” isn’t far behind.

Carly’s self-titled sophomore album follows on Valentine’s Day.

