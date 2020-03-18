Michael Ray to participate in Shenandoah's free online concert

ABC/Image Group LA

Like many of their peers, Shenandoah is doing their part to bring music to fans in a safe manner amid COVID-19.

The '90s country hitmakers are hosting a special online concert tonight titled "Keep the Music Playing," as a way to bring joy to fans who are self-quarantining. Michael Ray is set to perform, along with Aaron Tippin, T. Graham Brown and up-and-coming country singers Austin Merrill and Katie Austin.

"The main mission here is to hopefully -- with music as only music can -- bring some sunshine to the gloom. We'll be taking all of the recommended precautions to ensure everyone's safety," says Shenandoah lead singer Marty Raybon.

The show will be streamed on Facebook Live for free tonight at 8 p.m. ET. The online concert is being created in partnership with the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp, which will be accepting donations during the show that will go toward tornado relief efforts in Middle Tennessee, and to those affected by COVID-19.

