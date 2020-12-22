Mickey Guyton calls her Grammy nomination "a monumental moment for women of color"

Phylicia J.L. Munn

For Mickey Guyton, her Grammy nomination is bigger than herself.

Joining Hoda Kotb for a recent interview on the Today show, Mickey says she’s “still trying to process” her historic nomination for “Black Like Me” for Best Country Solo Performance, making her the first solo Black woman to be nominated in a country category.

“This award is just so much bigger than just the Grammy nomination for me. This award is for Black women, for every single woman that has felt unseen and unheard and put in a corner and not acknowledged,” she proclaims. “It’s just been so overwhelming, I’m just so blessed.”

Mickey adds that she views the nomination through the lens of Booker T. Washington‘s famous quote: “If you want to lift yourself up, lift up someone else.”

“That is what this is all about. It’s about opening that door for other women of color no matter what you are,” she continues. “This is such a huge monumental moment for women of color.”

Mickey and her husband Grant Savoy are expecting their first child, a boy, early next year. They plan to name their son Grayson Clark, combining her husband’s name with that of his best friend, Tyson, who passed away in 2019.

“I just want to lift him up in whatever it is that he decides he wants to do with his life,” Mickey says of how she’s approaching parenthood. “I just want to be that beacon for him.”

The Grammy Awards air on January 31 on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.

We spoke with country singer @MickeyGuyton after she received her first Grammy nomination! She tells us about that special moment and how she got to this historical moment. pic.twitter.com/Z9RHdm447w — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) December 21, 2020

By Cillea Houghton

