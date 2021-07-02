Mickey Guyton calls out Instagram user’s hateful message directed at her infant son

ABC/Eric McCandless

Mickey Guyton is no stranger to facing hate on social media, but when it comes to hateful messages directed at her infant son, Grayson, the “Black Like Me” star doesn’t mind naming names.

This week, Mickey shared a screenshot of a DM she received from a stranger on Instagram, calling baby Grayson “the ugliest child I’ve ever seen.”

“[Y]ou should take it and go back to the projects,” the message continued, in part. “Nashville doesn’t need trash like you.”

“This deserves front and center attention,” Mickey explains in her caption, sharing the username of the person who “came for my child.” She shared the same image on Twitter, as well.

Several of Mickey’s fellow country stars quickly turned out in the comments section to voice their support. “The truth is these are the types of messages we see and get all the time. Good thing is you know who you are sis and your worth. These lost hearts can’t take your smile,” replied Jimmie Allen.

“So despicable,” added Morgane Stapleton, who is Chris Stapleton’s wife and backup singer. “Keep that pretty head of yours held high. You and your precious family are loved by so many!”

Mickey has long been vocal about her experiences with racism as a Black woman in country music. While pregnant with Grayson last fall, she also opened up about her fears regarding raising a Black son.

“I’ve seen racial injustice happen to my husband. I’ve had a ‘Karen’ falsely make claims against him and say some of the most heinous things, like the n-word. I’m growing this Black child in my belly that is going to have to face this,” Mickey told People at the time, adding of her then-unborn son, “I pray for him.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.