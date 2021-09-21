Mickey Guyton calls ‘Remember Her Name’ ﻿a form of “therapy”

Capitol Records Nashville

Mickey Guyton says creating her upcoming debut album, Remember Her Name, was therapeutic.

The project features songs like the affirming “Love My Hair” and empowering “Black Like Me” and “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?” that detail the racism and misogyny she’s experienced.

“A lot of these songs were just kind of therapy for me. I never wrote these thinking that they were ever going to be heard,” she explains to The New York Times.

Mickey balances the heavy subject matters with an ode to “Rosé” and a new rendition of her 2015 debut single, “Better Than You Left Me,” continuing her mission of creating inclusive music.

“There’s so much on this record that is so positive, that is so inclusive. It took them hearing ‘Black Like Me’ and ‘What Are You Gonna Tell Her?’ to be like, ‘Oh.’ I’ve been here all along.’ I’m still writing positive, inclusive songs. You guys just never heard them,” she continues. “There is only one me. I’ve never happened before.”

Remember Her Name will be released on Friday. Mickey will make the TV rounds with performances on the TODAY show’s Summer Concert Series on Friday, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, and ABC’s The View on Tuesday.

