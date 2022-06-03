Mickey Guyton down with COVID, no longer performing at Roots Picnic

Sean Gallagher/NBC

Country superstar Mickey Guyton announced she recently contracted COVID-19 and will no longer make her scheduled Saturday performance at the Roots Picnic in Philadelphia this weekend.

“After 2 1/2 years of dodging this virus, Covid has finally hit my doorstep,” she said in a note shared on Instagram. “I was SO looking forward to playing the Roots Picnic in Philadelphia on Saturday, but unfortunately, I’ve tested positive for Covid. It’s going to be such an amazing weekend and I can’t believe I have to miss it.” She added, “Hope to make it back soon, but until then, stay well!! ❤️ Mickey”

Guyton was among a list of stars and entertainers — like Mary J. Blige, Summer Walker, Tye Tribbett and G Herbo — who are set to take the stage in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park on Saturday and Sunday.

Although the four-time Grammy-nominated singer won’t make the music festival, she will appear in her CMT Crossroads episode alongside Texas-based band Black Pumpas, which airs on June 15.

