Mickey Guyton drops Amazon Original “If I Were a Boy” cover to celebrate Black History Month

For her contribution to Amazon Orginal’s slate of Black History Month content, Mickey Guyton opted to record her spin on pop superstar Beyonce’s 2008 hit, “If I Were a Boy.”



Mickey says that the song’s meaning to her is especially personal, and has changed over the course of her fight to be recognized in the country music industry.



“It was important for me to record ‘If I Were a Boy’ because I have been fighting in country music for so long just to be accepted for who I am,” Mickey explains. “This song represents the release and the birth of something new. Really this song means so much more to me, and has a completely different meaning, than when I first heard it.”

To create the single art for her cover performance, Mickey enlisted Jamilla Okubo, who she discovered through Instagram. “When people see the cover art for my version of ‘If I Were a Boy,’ I really hope that people don’t see me, but that they see themselves,” the singer notes.

As she releases her new song, Mickey has more than one reason to celebrate: She’s nominated for New Female Artist of the Year at the upcoming 2021 ACM Awards. During last year’s awards show, Mickey became the first solo Black female artist to perform on the ACMs stage, with her powerful “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?“



This year, Mickey is one of four Black artists to be nominated, a record for the ACMs. Also up for awards at the ceremony are Kane Brown, Jimmie Allen and John Legend. Additionally, director Gabrielle Woodland is nominated for Video of the Year, for her work on Maren Morris’ “Better Than We Found It.”





