Mickey Guyton drops long-awaited 'Bridges' EP: “If you only knew what it took for me to get here”

Mickey Guyton’s Bridges EP arrives today, a six-song collection that the singer says is the culmination of a long and often difficult musical journey.



“If you only knew what it took for me to get here,” Mickey reflected on social media. “I felt unseen for so long. I am extremely grateful that I didn’t let any obstacle keep me down for long. Thank you for hearing me. Thank you for seeing me.”

Bridges is a momentous chapter in Mickey’s career, containing powerful songs like “Black Like Me” and “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?” that chronicle the struggles and bias she and other Black women face in the country music industry and beyond.



As she celebrated her EP’s release, Mickey also shared a little tidbit of behind-the-scenes information about the project’s title track.

“Fun fact about my song ‘Bridges’: I’m the entire choir,” she reveals. “I changed my voice and made up names for each voice. There was Sister Daniels, Susan, Henrietta, Charles…”

Mickey will perform “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?” next week at the 2020 ACM Awards.

