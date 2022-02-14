Mickey Guyton earns praise for Super Bowl national anthem performance

ABC

Mickey Guyton earned rave reviews for her powerful rendition of the national anthem at Super Bowl LVI.

With a broadcast introduction that referred to her as “the voice of an angel,” the country powerhouse opened the big game by singing the anthem supported by a team of backup singers. This marks Mickey’s first time performing at the Super Bowl.

“What a dream. Thankful,” Mickey writes on Twitter, alongside a photo of her posing with the background singers. “Just wanted to check in and tell y’all I love you! Thank you for today.”

Following the performance, Mickey’s country peers and others took to social media to celebrate.

“@MickeyGuyton u were awesome!!! So happy for u!! Just wonderful young lady!” Darius Rucker praised.

“Now the world knows what us in Nashville have known for years. Smashed it, Mickey,” cheered Brothers Osborne.

“Wow @MickeyGuyton ! What a way to start the #SuperBowl,” raved Reese Witherspoon, with fellow Academy Award winner Halle Berry stating, “Mickey Guyton. That’s the tweet.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.