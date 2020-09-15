Mickey Guyton invited a mystery guest to join her for her ACM Awards performance

ABC/Image Group LA

Mickey Guyton’s got a mystery guest joining her for her performance of “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?” at the 2020 ACM Awards, but she’s not sharing who it is ahead of time.

“I cannot say who it is. It’s a surprise. But it will be a very beautiful moment, a very special moment,” she hints to ABC Audio.

Mickey’s song, which she first debuted this February at Nashville’s annual Country Radio Seminar, is a call to action to make the world a more welcoming place for women, and particularly women of color.



It was the first glimpse the singer shared into a powerful new musical chapter, followed by songs like “Black Like Me” and “Heaven Down Here.” Last week, she shared her newest collection, an EP called Bridges.



Though Mickey’s not spilling the beans about who’s joining her for “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?” at the awards show this Wednesday night, she did reflect on the impact she hopes the song has on its audience.

“Hopefully [it’ll] just encourage the industry to, again, work that much harder to be inclusive for women, and to protect women, and to show them that they matter and that they matter within this format,” she says.



Mickey’s performance will air from the Grand Ole Opry House. You can watch the show on CBS beginning at 8PM ET on Wednesday night.