Mickey Guyton is among the stars honoring Joni Mitchell at the 2022 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute

Mickey Guyton has joined the bill for the 2022 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute event, which will honor famed singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell this year.

Others in the lineup include Brandi Carlile, who often covers Mitchell favorites like “Blue” and “A Case of You” during her live shows. Americana singer Allison Russell will also perform, alongside other acts that span genres and generations.

Cyndi Lauper and Chaka Khan are two of the bill’s most legendary names, and Leon Bridges, Herbie Hancock, St. Vincent, Jon Batiste, Pentatonix, Billy Porter, Black Pumas, Sara Bareilles, Lauren Daigle and more round out the star-studded evening.

In addition to their performances, Brandi and Jon are contributing to the event as Artistic Directors. That kind of artist participation is a first for the annual tribute.

The MusiCares Person of the Year show will take place April 1 in Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Conference Center. In addition to an evening of music, the event will feature a reception, dinner and silent auction to benefit MusiCares.

Tickets to the event are on sale now.

