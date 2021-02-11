Mickey Guyton joins Cardi B on the farm for the latest “Cardi Tries” episode

ABC/Image Group LA

Rapper Cardi B invited Mickey Guyton to be the guest star in the latest episode of her Facebook series, “Cardi Tries.” But once the pair arrived on set together, it became clear that Cardi might have overestimated Mickey’s qualifications for this particular endeavor.

In this episode, Cardi headed out to a farm to learn about ranch life, since she’s hoping to convince her husband, fellow rapper Offset, that they should have a farm on their property one day.



Cardi figured that Mickey — a country star from Texas — would be the perfect person to teach her about riding horses, shearing sheep, slopping pigs and milking a cow. But as it happens, Mickey’s from the suburbs and doesn’t know a whole lot about ranch life.

“So you’re going to teach me?” Mickey replies, after Cardi explains what they’re going to be learning about that day.



“No, you’re going to teach me!” says Cardi.

“I guess we’re gonna have to learn together,” Mickey shrugs, after the two stars realize their mix-up.



Hilarity ensues throughout the clip, as the pair try their hand at farm animal care. Mickey, who’s heavily pregnant in the clip, has to sit out some of the more labor-intensive tasks like horseback riding. However, Mickey and Cardi employ teamwork for other farm chores, like shearing a sheep, as Mickey distracts the animal with food while Cardi takes the clippers to its coat.



Mickey’s guest spot on “Cardi Tries” is the latest in a number of exciting appearances for the “Black Like Me” star, who also recently made her late-night debut on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

🤍 @iamcardib is such a sweet human. Thank you for being so kind to me and my baby bump. Me and the ranch life just don’t really click, but I love these animals so much. https://t.co/n5D8CVpi3O — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) February 11, 2021

By Carena Liptak

