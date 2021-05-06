Mickey Guyton named as a guest on new Disney+ talk show, ‘Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts’

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Mickey Guyton has been named as one of the guests on the new original Disney+ series Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts, hosted and executive produced by Good Morning America and ABC News co-host Robin Roberts.

The four-part series will feature roundtable-style conversation with famous women across the entertainment industry.

In addition to Mickey, other guests slated to appear include comedian Tig Notaro, actor Jamie Lee Curtis, singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge and many more. The show promises intimate, candid conversations on a range of topics, including the women’s experiences of overcoming health and emotional issues as well as pivotal moments in their lives.

Basketball superstar LeBron James and his media conglomerate, the SpringHill Company, are also executive producers on the series. Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts launches July 30, but fans can watch a teaser clip of the show now.

