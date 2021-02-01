Mickey Guyton performing on 'The Late Show' tonight

Phylicia J.L. Munn

Mickey Guyton is making her late-night TV debut tonight.

The powerhouse vocalist will perform her Grammy-nominated song “Black Like Me” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, which airs at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.

“So excited for tonight with @colbertlateshow thank you for the opportunity,” Mickey shares on Instagram.

“Black Like Me” is up for Best Country Solo Performance at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, with Mickey making history as the first Black female solo artist to be nominated in the category. The Grammys air on March 14 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

“Black Like Me” is featured on Mickey’s latest EP, Bridges, which includes her previous single, “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?”

By Cillea Houghton

