Mickey Guyton says doing CMT ‘Crossroads’ with Black Pumas brought out the “soul” in her music

Mickey Guyton shared the stage with Black Pumas for an episode of CMT Crossroads last night, with the two acts teaming up for renditions of Mickey’s “Lay It On Me” and “Black Like Me,” plus duet versions of songs off the Pumas’ 2019 debut album.

The country star tells People that the performance revealed a different side to her songs, especially when lead vocalist Eric Burton lent his voice to the lyrics.

“They’re roots, blues and folk, and to hear him interpret it, you can hear the soul in the music,” Mickey explains. “I always knew I had soul, but to hear it come from somebody else, you can hear it in my music more, which is really cool.”

It wasn’t the first time Mickey and the Pumas had teamed up: They also performed together at this year’s CMT Music Awards. Mickey’s been a fan of the duo for a while now, and she says that it was her husband, Grant, who turned her on to their music.

“He was just listening to them all the time,” she recounts. “So we started listening to the whole catalog, and I just grew to love them, too.”

Another of the songs they performed together during the Crossroads episode was “Better Than You Left Me,” Mickey’s 2015 debut single.

