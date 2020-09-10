Mickey Guyton sets out to provide 50 million meals and raise hunger awareness during the ACM Awards

ABC/Image Group LA

Mickey Guyton is dedicating her time towards a good cause at this year’s ACM Awards. The singer is partnering with Wells Fargo and Feeding America to help provide 50 million meals, People reports.

During the awards show, Mickey will also provide information to raise awareness about the issue of hunger, a crisis which has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to People, a July report from Oxfam International indicates that by the end of this year, 12,000 people per day across the world could die from hunger linked to the pandemic.



In addition to her work with Wells Fargo and Feeding America, Mickey will perform her new song, “Black Like Me,” at the ACMs. That track comes off of her EP, Bridges, which will be out on September 11.



It’s been an exciting few months for the singer, who also recently announced that she’s expecting her first child.