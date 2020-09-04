Mickey Guyton shares “Without a Net,” off the 'Stuntwomen: The Untold Hollywood Story' soundtrack

ABC/Image Group LA

Mickey Guyton unveiled “Without a Net” today, a new original song she recorded to appear in the upcoming documentary Stuntwomen: The Untold Hollywood Story.



Mickey co-wrote the track with legendary pop songwriter Diane Warren, who has penned tracks for the likes of Celine Dion, Eric Clapton, Aerosmith, Joan Jett and many more since her career began in the early ‘80s.



Narrated by Fast & Furious star Michelle Rodriquez, Stuntwomen is based on the 2015 best-selling book of the same title by Mollie Gregory. Per Deadline, the film will go behind the scenes of some of Hollywood’s best-known action sequences and share the stories of the women who performed the stunts for them.

The film is directed by April Wright for Shout! Studios, and will be available on digital platforms beginning September 22.



Mickey’s participation in the soundtrack for Stuntwomen comes at an exciting moment in her own career. She’s also readying her new EP, Bridges, for release on September 11.

By Carena Liptak

