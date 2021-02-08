Mickey Guyton welcomes son Grayson

Phylicia J.L. Munn

Mickey Guyton is a new mom.

The singer announced on Monday that she and husband Grant Savoy have welcomed their first child, Grayson.

“The hardest and most beautiful thing I have ever done. Welcome to the world Grayson!” Mickey writes alongside a photo of the baby, swaddled in a bassinet at the hospital.

The comment section was quickly flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and peers alike, including the Academy of Country Music, Blanco Brown, Cam and more.

“You are a bad***!! Welcome sweet babe!! Cam writes. “Ohhhh baby baby! Congrats mama- so proud of you,” adds Brooke Eden.

Mickey announced last summer that she and her husband were expecting their first child. “I just want this baby to just have its own life and have its own choices, and I will accept this baby for who or whatever it chooses to be,” she shared with People. “I just want to support it in every way that I can.”

