Mickey Guyton's voice soars in "Without a Net" video

Mickey Guyton flies “Without a Net” in the video for her new song.

Written by legendary songwriter Diane Warren and featured in the documentary, Stuntwomen: The Untold Hollywood Story, “Without a Net” showcases Mickey’s powerhouse voice as she sings “I’m gonna fly without a net/Live my life limitless/Take my shot and risk it all/’Cause the climb is worth the fall.”

Amid footage of Mickey performing the track in a vacant studio adorned with flowing white curtains are clips from the film showcasing stuntwomen doing their thing, from speed racing to diving from the top of a multi-story scaffold. We also get glimpses of Mickey’s baby bump.

“I am so inspired by the amazing women in @StuntWomenFilm and loved being a part of this project,” Mickey shares on Twitter.



The country star and her husband, Grant Savoy, are expecting their first child, a boy, early next year.

By Cillea Houghton

