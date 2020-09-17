MickeyMakesHistory with breathtaking performance of "What Are You Gonna Tell Her?"

Brent Harrington/CBS

Mickey Guyton made history at the 55th ACM Awards Wednesday night.

The 37-year-old performed “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?” with Keith Urban on piano, making her the first Black female country artist to play her own song at a major awards show.

Many were taken by the emotional lyrics and the message of the song.

“She thinks life is fair and / God hears every prayer / And everyone gets their ever after,” Mickey sings. “She thinks love is love and if / You work hard, that’s enough / Skin’s just skin and it doesn’t matter / And that her friend’s older brother’s gonna keep his hands to himself / And that somebody’s gon’ believe her when she tells.”

“But what are you gonna tell her / When she’s wrong,” the lyrics continue. “Will you just shrug and say it’s been that way all along / What are you gonna tell her / When she figures out / That all this time you built her up just so the world could let her down.”

Following the performance, Mickey was praised on social media by viewers and fellow country artists.

Kelsea Ballerini wrote, “Wow. @MickeyGuyton that is a performance that will make people listen, think, and change. Me included. You are a force.”

Trisha Yearwood described the performance as “beautiful.” Tenille Townes said Mickey’s debut was “incredible.” Many attached the hashtag “#MickeyMakesHistory” to their comments praising the singer.

“What Are You Gonna Tell Her?” is just one of the tracks from Mickey’s recently released Bridges EP.