Middle school student arrested for the shooting death of a St. Lucie man

Authorities in St. Lucie County say they have arrested a 15-year-old for the shooting death of an 18-year-old man.

The incident occurred on April 23rd in front of the victim’s home on 900 block of Fra Mar Place.

A neighbor told detectives that they heard gunfire around 2:00pm and when they went outside, they found Jeremy Porter laying dead in his yard.

In a press conference on Monday, Sheriff Mascara told reporters that the teen suspect went to the victim’s home to conduct some sort of transaction, however, during the transaction, the teen pulled out a gun and shot Porter once before fleeing the scene.

Officials has since located the teen and have taken him into custody on a homicide charge.

Authorities are also reporting that they are still investigating the incident, and that other arrest may be made.

Porter leaves behind a 1-month-old.

If you believe you have any information about this case, you are asked to contact St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office at 772-462-3230, or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.