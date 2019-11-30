Midland postpones dates due to "medical emergency" following birth of Mark Wystrach's baby

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAMidland front man Mark Wystrach and his wife Ty welcomed a baby daughter this holiday weekend, but unfortunately, the band has been forced to postpone their tour dates because there were complications.

"We regretfully must postpone our upcoming tour due to a medical emergency following the birth of Mark and Ty’s baby," the band wrote on Twitter. "His daughter is expected to make a full recovery, but Mark is unable to be away from home until that happens."

"We are all incredibly saddened to delay the tour and are working hard to reschedule for next year," the statement continues. "Mark and Ty will share more info when they feel comfortable. Further information on the rescheduled dates and refund details if unable to attend will be released next week."

Midland was set to perform in the U.K. and the Netherlands early next month, and they had some U.S. tour dates scheduled for January and February as well.

