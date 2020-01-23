Midland re-opens a long-defunct, iconic honky tonk in their new video for 'Cheatin’ Songs'

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAMidland channel their unmistakable live energy in the music video for “Cheatin’ Songs,” the new single off their 2019 album, Let it Roll. The trio filmed the clip at North Hollywood’s Palomino Club, an iconic but long-defunct honky tonk that they re-opened for one night only, just for the video.

The throwback theme fits seamlessly into the message of “Cheatin’ Songs,” which tells the classic story of love gone bad. In the songs on Let it Roll, the band delves even further into their signature vintage style.

“There are certain songs that are very traditional country. But if you actually listen to our arrangements, there’s also stuff that’s unconventional that really pulls it into the modern age,” frontman Mark Wystrach mused in an interview with Flaunt magazine. “We’re interested, personally, in believing in the music. The greatest curse is going to play music that doesn’t compel you.”

“Cheatin’ Songs” follows Midland’s previous single, “Mr. Lonely.”

