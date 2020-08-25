Midland releasing live album of Palomino Club concert

Big Machine Records

Midland has committed their live show from the famed Palomino Club to vinyl for Record Store Day.

The one-night-only concert, titled Midland’s LIVE at the Palomino, was recorded at the famed country music club in Los Angeles in October 2019, where the likes of Merle Haggard, Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson graced the stage before closing its doors in 1995.

The 17-song set features performances of “Drinkin’ Problem,” “Cheatin’ Songs,” “Mr. Lonely” and others, straight from the Palomino stage.

The LP, which boasts an original illustration of the beloved club on the cover, will be available in select stores on August 29, the first of three RSD drop dates.

This coming Friday night, the Midland LIVE at the Palomino concert special will stream on the Record Store Day Facebook page at 8 p.m. ET.

LIVE at the Palomino follows the ACM Award-winning group’s sophomore album, Let it Roll, released last August

By Cillea Houghton

