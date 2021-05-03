Midland to head out on The Last Resort Tour this fall

Big Machine Records

Midland will traverse across the country later this year on The Last Resort Tour.

The ACM Award-winning group has scheduled 26 dates that span the U.S. from October through December. The tour kicks off on October 7 in Phoenix, Arizona and wraps on December 16 in Shreveport, Louisiana, with stops in cities including Chicago, New York, Charlotte, Atlanta and more along the way.

The “Drinkin’ Problem” singers have also booked a two-night stay at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on December 1 and 2.

Hailey Whitters, co-writer behind Little Big Town‘s “Happy People,” joins the trek as the supporting act. She recently released her album Living the Dream featuring collaborations with Trisha Yearwood and Jordan Davis.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am local time. Visit Midland’s official website for a full list of dates.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.