Midland will 'Let It Roll' on the ice on New Year's Day

Midland's debut album was called On the Rocks, but in a couple weeks, they'll kick off 2020 on the ice.

Mark Wystrach, Cameron Duddy, and Jess Carson will do their first performance of the new year January 1 at the 2020 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

The Nashville Predators take on the Dallas Stars at the annual outdoor hockey game.

“We're a Texas band. It's where we started and it's where we grew,” the trio says in a statement. “Whether we're playing a honky tonk or at the Cotton Bowl, just know you're about to get 100% boot-stomping country music.”

“We are all excited to be in Dallas on New Year's Day to perform at this year's NHL Winter Classic,” the band adds. “Best of luck to both teams and we will see you on January 1st.”

Midland's set to take the stage before the game. You can tune in to watch Wednesday, January 1 at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.

