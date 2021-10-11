Midland’s Mark Wystrach and wife Ty expecting second child

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Mark Wystrach is going to be a dad — again!

The Midland singer and his wife Ty Haney are expecting their second child, a boy, in December.

Mark shared the exciting news in an Instagram video from a bowling alley that shows his wife bowling a perfect strike. She then turns to the camera to reveal that she’s pregnant while celebrating with their almost two-year-old daughter, Sunny, who rewards her with a double high-five.

“Greatest joy and thrill to announce that my incredible wife @ty_haney is pregnant and we’re having a baby boy in December!” Mark writes alongside the video, and a photo of Ty beaming as she shows off her baby bump. “Sunny is very pumped to be a big sis as you can tell!”

The couple welcomed Sunny in 2019. Mark later revealed that Ty experienced a fetal-maternal hemorrhage and almost died during childbirth, but made a full recovery.

Midland launched The Last Resort Tour last week, which continues through December 16.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.