Midland's Mark Wystrach is ready to 'Let It Roll' in 2020

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LA Like lots of us this time of year, Midland’s Mark Wystrach has high hopes for the New Year.

“Lookin’ forward to absolutely smashing 2020 with love, gratitude and positivity with no fear of failing or of being great,” the trio’s lead singer shared on Instagram Friday.

The start of the new decade comes after an eventful year for Mark. In 2019, he married girlfriend Ty Haney, and they welcomed daughter Sundance in late November. After an initial, undisclosed concern about her health, Sunny’s doing fine these days.

Meanwhile, her dad resumes the Road to the Rodeo Tour with bandmates Cameron Duddy and Jess Carson January 31 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Midland’s following their most recent hit, “Mr. Lonely,” by releasing the Let It Roll track, “Cheatin’ Songs,” as their new single.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.