Midland’s Mark Wystrach joins the cast of The Eyes of Tammy Faye, starring Jessica Chastain

Midland singer Mark Wystrach is among the cast of The Eyes of Tammy Faye, a biopic that looks at the life of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker.

Faye and her husband, Jim Bakker, became legendary in the world of religious television in the ‘70s and ‘80s, creating their own religious broadcasting network and theme park. Their empire ultimately crumbled under scandals that ranged from financial impropriety to sexual assault, and more.

Mark plays Gary S. Paxton in the film, according to IMDB. A renowned record producer, artist and songwriter, Paxton became linked to the Bakkers in 1987 when rumors swirled of an affair between him and Tammy. At the time, Jim Bakker was embroiled in an affair scandal of his own with church secretary Jessica Hahn.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye arrives in theaters September 17. The film stars Jessica Chastain in the titular role, as well as Andrew Garfield, Cherry Jones, Fredric Lehne and others. You can check out a trailer for the flick at Searchlight Pictures’ YouTube channel.

Though he’s better known for his success in country music these days, Mark has plenty of experience as an actor. He had a role in the 2006 film Just My Luck and made an appearance on the TV series Weeds, for example.

