Midshipmen To Honor Victims Of Pensacola Naval Base Shooting

(Annapolis, MD) — The United States Naval Academy will be honoring three victims of the Pensacola, Florida Naval Air Base shooting during this weekend’s Army-Navy football game.

The @NavalAcademy will honor the victims in last week's shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola during the Army-Navy football game Saturday. https://t.co/Y8aYwzf9fv #ArmyNavyGame #ArmyNavy — Stars and Stripes (@starsandstripes) December 12, 2019

Midshipmen players will wear red, white and blue ribbons pinned to their lapels or memorial patches to show respect for Ensign Joshua Watson, Airman Mohammed Haitham and Airman Apprentice Cameron Walters.

All three were killed when a Saudi airman shot them in a classroom last week at the Naval Aviation Schools Command in Florida.

Tomorrow’s Army-Navy game is taking place in Philadelphia with kickoff set for 3 pm Eastern and will be attended by President Trump.