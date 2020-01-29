Might not mean much to you, but it "Does to Me": Luke Combs links up with the Chief

ABC/Image Group LA; ABC/Randy Holmes

ABC/Image Group LA; ABC/Randy HolmesLuke Combs’ new single is a collaboration with the Chief, Eric Church. The two North Carolina natives team up on “Does to Me,” from Luke’s sophomore album, What You See Is What You Get.

“Say I’m a middle-of-the-road, not-much-to-show, under-achievin’ average Joe / But I’m a hell of a lover, a damn good brother, and I wear this heart on my sleeve / That might not mean much to you, but it does to me,” the two sing on the everyman anthem.

“Does to Me” is the follow-up to Luke’s seventh number-one in a row, “Even Though I’m Leaving.” Meanwhile, Eric’s currently climbing the chart with his own hit, “Monsters,” from his Desperate Man album.

This weekend, you can see Luke as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, which starts at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

